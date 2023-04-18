Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$46.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CSFB raised their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark raised their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.96. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.96 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

