Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$10.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Pi Financial cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.1102307 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson purchased 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. Also, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

