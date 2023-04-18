LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $39.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.86.

A number of research firms have commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LTC Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

