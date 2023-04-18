Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $2,872.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,872.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shell Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

