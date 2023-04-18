Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $11.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $3.89 on Friday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.88.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
