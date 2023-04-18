Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $11.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upland Software Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $3.89 on Friday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Articles

