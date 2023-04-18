Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $1,105.71

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,105.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cable One by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cable One by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $696.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

