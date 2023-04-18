Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $11.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.49 on Friday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,160,758.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,193,683.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares in the company, valued at $162,193,683.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,452 over the last 90 days. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4,656.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 720,055 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.