Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Primo Water

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Primo Water Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 380,005 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

