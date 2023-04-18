Analysts Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) PT at $16.25

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,537,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 164,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

