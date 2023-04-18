ASML (ASML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $639.04 on Tuesday. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $645.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.59. The company has a market capitalization of $252.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.