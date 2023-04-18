Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price at $3.29

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 1,818.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Stock Performance

About WM Technology

MAPS opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.00.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

