Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $14.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.