Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives $5.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $5.67 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

