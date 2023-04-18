Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $99.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.47 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

