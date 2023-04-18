Discover Financial Services (DFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.