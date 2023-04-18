Liberty Energy (LBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

