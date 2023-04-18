Associated Banc (ASB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

