CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSX

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

