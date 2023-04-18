OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,643 shares of company stock worth $146,121 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also

