Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.