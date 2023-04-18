iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,253,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,426,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

