Short Interest in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Rises By 47.0%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AgileThought by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AgileThought by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AgileThought currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

AgileThought Stock Down 7.3 %

AGIL opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.27.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

