Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Decreases By 27.5%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

