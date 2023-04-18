Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Increases By 30.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLO stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

