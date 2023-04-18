Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

Adagene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.