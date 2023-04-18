Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAGGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adagene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAGGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

