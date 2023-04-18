Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Increases By 51.1%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 488,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 896,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 154,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 184.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.45%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

