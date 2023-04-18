Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expands By 28.7%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

ADAP stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.25. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

