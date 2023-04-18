Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 38.8%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADIL opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

