Nokia Oyj (NOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Nokia Oyj has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

