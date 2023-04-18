Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

