Comerica (CMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $113,763,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 656.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after buying an additional 318,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

