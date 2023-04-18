Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

