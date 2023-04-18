Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 102,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

