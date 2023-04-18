Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.65%.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.