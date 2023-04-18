Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY23 guidance at $6.25-6.37 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.25-$6.37 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

