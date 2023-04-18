Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.22%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,091,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,651,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

