Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.32). Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

