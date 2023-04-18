Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $619.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

