NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $691.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.91.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

