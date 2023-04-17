Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 577,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

