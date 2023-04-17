Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.08 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

