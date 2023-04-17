UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 577,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $306,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3,682.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.59.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $511.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

