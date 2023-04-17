Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UNH opened at $511.50 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $477.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.59.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.