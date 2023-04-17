Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 577,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,361,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3,682.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $511.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $477.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.59.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

