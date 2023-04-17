Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 77,061 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 77,061 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

