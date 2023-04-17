Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,084 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $219.42 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.55.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.