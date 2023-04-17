Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.55.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $221.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

