Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $194.75 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

