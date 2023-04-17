Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.98 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

