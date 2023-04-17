Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

